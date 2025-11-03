Min Woo Lee betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -0.430 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.

Lee excelled around the green this season with a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 12th on TOUR.

On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.