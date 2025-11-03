Min Woo Lee betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Min Woo Lee finished tied for 22nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Lee's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.009
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.430
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.346
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.161
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.086
|-0.213
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -0.430 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Lee excelled around the green this season with a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Lee has earned 851 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.