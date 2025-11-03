PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of The United States hits his shot on the 3rd hole on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of The United States hits his shot on the 3rd hole on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Kim has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.043-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3680.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.155-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0030.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5630.525

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.368 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Kris Ventura betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Prop bets: Lean on Paspalum specialist Echavarria in Mexico

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW