Michael Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim of The United States hits his shot on the 3rd hole on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Kim has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.043
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.368
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.155
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.003
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.563
|0.525
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.368 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 64.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
