8H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Greyserman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Greyserman's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3375-68-70-63-4

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial TournamentT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0310.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.024-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1690.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3020.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4170.747

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman is sporting a -0.024 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman is delivering a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

