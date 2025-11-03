Max Greyserman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Greyserman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.
Greyserman's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.031
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.024
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.169
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.302
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.417
|0.747
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman is sporting a -0.024 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman is delivering a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
