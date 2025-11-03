Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Hughes had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.

Hughes has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.