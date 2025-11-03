Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada reacts to his a shot from a bunker on the second hole for birdie during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Hughes finished tied for 58th at even in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Hughes's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|2023
|T58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|2022
|T46
|67-70-71-68
|-4
|2021
|T27
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|2020
|T13
|68-68-66-69
|-13
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 58th after posting a score of even.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.215
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.185
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.299
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.116
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.015
|-0.561
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.185 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Hughes has 704 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (59th). He ranked 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 16.12% and 163rd by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
