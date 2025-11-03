PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada reacts to his a shot from a bunker on the second hole for birdie during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada reacts to his a shot from a bunker on the second hole for birdie during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Hughes finished tied for 58th at even in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Hughes's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20245870-71-70-69E
    2023T5867-68-75-69-1
    2022T4667-70-71-68-4
    2021T2767-69-69-70-9
    2020T1368-68-66-69-13

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 58th after posting a score of even.
    • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.215-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.185-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2990.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.116-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.015-0.561

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.185 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hughes delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
    • Hughes has 704 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (59th). He ranked 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 16.12% and 163rd by breaking par 19.92% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

