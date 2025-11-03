Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Ludvig Ã berg of Team Europe watches his shot on the 12th fairway during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg finished tied for 40th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Åberg's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.467 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.930 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.524
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.038
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.107
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.051
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.506
|0.930
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.038 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
- Åberg has earned 1,559 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
