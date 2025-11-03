Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Åberg has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.467 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.