17H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Team Europe watches his shot on the 12th fairway during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg finished tied for 40th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4071-68-70-68-3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.467 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.930 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5240.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0380.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.107-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0510.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5060.930

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.038 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
    • Åberg has earned 1,559 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

