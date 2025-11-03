PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with a score of 15-under. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to reclaim the title at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023166-64-66-69-15
    2022T365-68-69-66-12
    2021MC74-69+1
    2020MC70-75+3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he won the tournament after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.500

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1170.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4580.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1650.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.316-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4250.977

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.458 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

