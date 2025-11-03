Kevin Yu betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.