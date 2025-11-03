Kevin Yu betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu will compete at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Yu's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.625 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.615
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.310
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.145
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.013
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.794
|0.617
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
- Yu has earned 645 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% (50th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.