Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Bradley finished tied for 59th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Bradley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|2023
|T43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|2022
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2021
|T11
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|2020
|T29
|68-67-69-70
|-10
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of one-over.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.316
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.278
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.443
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.056
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|0.981
|1.048
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bradley excelled around the greens with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.443, ranking eighth on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Bradley ranked 10th with 1,749 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, and he ranked 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.65%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
