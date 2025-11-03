PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Bradley finished tied for 59th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5969-70-74-68+1
    2023T4367-71-67-71-4
    2022MC68-71-1
    2021T1169-67-67-69-12
    2020T2968-67-69-70-10

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3160.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.278-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4430.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0560.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120.9811.048

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Bradley excelled around the greens with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.443, ranking eighth on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
    • Bradley ranked 10th with 1,749 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, and he ranked 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.65%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

