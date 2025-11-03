Joe Highsmith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.