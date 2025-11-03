PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with an opportunity to make his mark at the $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -1.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -2.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1150.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.352-1.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.1200.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.090-1.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.677-2.028

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.94% ranked 173rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW