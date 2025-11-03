Joe Highsmith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Joe Highsmith of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with an opportunity to make his mark at the $20 million event.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -1.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -2.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.115
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.352
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.120
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.090
|-1.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.677
|-2.028
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.94% ranked 173rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
