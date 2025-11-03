PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Thomas looks to improve upon his tie for 30th finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Thomas' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3067-70-71-67-5
    2022T1367-67-71-66-9
    2021T463-69-67-70-15
    2020T4968-67-71-71-7

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Thomas' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Thomas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Thomas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP161-69-69-68-17700.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0740.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.563-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.217-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4880.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3420.512

    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas is sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total this season with an average of 1.342.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.563 ranks 18th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.32% places him 98th.
    • Thomas ranks 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.488, and his 27.98 Putts Per Round average is third on TOUR.
    • He ranks second in Par Breakers, converting 25.69% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • Thomas has accumulated 2,280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

