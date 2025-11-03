Justin Thomas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Thomas of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Thomas looks to improve upon his tie for 30th finish from last year's tournament.
Thomas' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|2022
|T13
|67-67-71-66
|-9
|2021
|T4
|63-69-67-70
|-15
|2020
|T49
|68-67-71-71
|-7
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Thomas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Thomas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.074
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.563
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.217
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.488
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.342
|0.512
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas is sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total this season with an average of 1.342.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.563 ranks 18th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.32% places him 98th.
- Thomas ranks 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.488, and his 27.98 Putts Per Round average is third on TOUR.
- He ranks second in Par Breakers, converting 25.69% of his holes into birdies or better.
- Thomas has accumulated 2,280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
