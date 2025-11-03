Justin Rose betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose of England tees off on the sixth hole during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Rose looks to improve upon his T22 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 6-under.
Rose's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|2023
|T20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2020
|T25
|69-70-67-67
|-11
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 25th at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|500.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|9.000
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.253
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.060
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.084
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.160
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.117
|0.221
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.060 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 1,220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
