PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth hits his second shot at the 18th hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth hits his second shot at the 18th hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set for Aug. 7-10. Last year at this event, Spieth finished tied for 68th at 9-over.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6868-75-74-72+9
    2023T663-68-68-70-11
    2022MC70-74+4
    20217372-62-72-79+1
    2020MC69-71-2

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3130.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2300.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2040.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1520.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total13th0.8991.064

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.230 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivers a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
    • Spieth has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Kevin Yu betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW