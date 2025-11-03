Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jordan Spieth hits his second shot at the 18th hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to TPC Southwind in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set for Aug. 7-10. Last year at this event, Spieth finished tied for 68th at 9-over.
Spieth's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|2023
|T6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2021
|73
|72-62-72-79
|+1
|2020
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.300
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.313
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.230
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.204
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.152
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13th
|0.899
|1.064
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.230 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivers a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
- Spieth has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
