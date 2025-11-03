J.J. Spaun betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
J.J. Spaun of Team United States plays an approach shot on the second hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 24th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Spaun's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|2022
|T42
|62-67-68-78
|-5
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.291
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.738
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.017
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.113
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.158
|0.933
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.738 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Spaun has accumulated 2,144 FedExCup Regular Season points (eighth) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.05% (27th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
