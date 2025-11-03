PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of Team United States plays an approach shot on the second hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun finished tied for 24th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Spaun's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2470-68-68-67-7
    2022T4262-67-68-78-5

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2910.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7380.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0170.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1130.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1580.933

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.738 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
    • Spaun has accumulated 2,144 FedExCup Regular Season points (eighth) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.05% (27th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

