J.J. Spaun betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.