10H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for 40th at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Vegas's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4069-73-65-70-3
    2022MC67-73E
    2021MC70-72E

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4574-72-77-72+15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3674-67-71-66-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4674-70-72-77+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-73-73-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT564-70-73-72-5275.000

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2620.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1230.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.101-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.285-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1090.0000.232

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.123 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Vegas has earned 783 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

