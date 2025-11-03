Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for 40th at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Vegas's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|2022
|MC
|67-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.262
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.123
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.101
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.285
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|0.000
|0.232
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.123 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 783 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.