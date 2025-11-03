Jason Day betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for 22nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Day's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|2023
|T52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|2022
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2020
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.969 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.092
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.113
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.294
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.177
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.451
|0.969
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sports a -0.113 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Day currently ranks 37th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,070 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.32% (73rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
