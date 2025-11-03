PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Jason Day finished tied for 22nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Day's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2272-67-65-70-6
    2023T5268-72-72-66-2
    2022MC65-74-1
    2021MC73-73+4
    2020MC70-75+3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-72-67-65-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.969 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0920.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.113-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2940.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1770.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4510.969

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sports a -0.113 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
    • Day currently ranks 37th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,070 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.32% (73rd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

