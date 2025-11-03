Harry Hall betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Harry Hall of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 5, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Harry Hall returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with defending champion Hideki Matsuyama looking to repeat his 17-under victory from 2024.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Hall's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 8-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.069
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.017
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.384
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.881
|0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.178
|1.462
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.017 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.37, and he ranked second by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
- Hall ranked 14th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.53% rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
