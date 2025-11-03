PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 5, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off Aug. 7-10. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with defending champion Hideki Matsuyama looking to repeat his 17-under victory from 2024.

    Latest odds for Hall at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Hall's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of 0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.069-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0170.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3840.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8810.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.1781.462

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.017 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hall has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.37, and he ranked second by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
    • Hall ranked 14th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.53% rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

