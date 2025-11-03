PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his third shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished ninth at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024966-63-72-68-11
    2023T6667-73-70-74+4
    2022T2066-65-71-70-8
    2021T7173-68-72-71E
    2020T4969-68-69-71-7

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.25
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.5
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.258-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2320.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.0140.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6560.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6161.205

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.232 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.88% ranked 53rd on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

