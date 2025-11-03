Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his third shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished ninth at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
McCarthy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|2023
|T66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|2022
|T20
|66-65-71-70
|-8
|2021
|T71
|73-68-72-71
|E
|2020
|T49
|69-68-69-71
|-7
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.25
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.5
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.258
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.232
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.014
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.656
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.616
|1.205
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.232 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.88% ranked 53rd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
