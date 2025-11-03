Denny McCarthy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

McCarthy has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

McCarthy has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.