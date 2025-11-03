PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Daniel Berger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Daniel Berger returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set for Aug. 7-10, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2021, he finished tied for 56th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Berger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Berger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T5671-70-67-71-5
    2020366-66-67-67-18

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 18-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 9-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4220.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5240.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.196-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.221-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.528-0.304

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.524 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Berger has earned 1,167 FedExCup Regular Season points (30th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

