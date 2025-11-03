Daniel Berger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Daniel Berger returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set for Aug. 7-10, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2021, he finished tied for 56th at 5-under.
Berger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T56
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|2020
|3
|66-66-67-67
|-18
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 18-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 9-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.422
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.524
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.196
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.221
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.528
|-0.304
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.524 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Berger has earned 1,167 FedExCup Regular Season points (30th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.