Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.388 (22nd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Conners sports a 0.315 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.