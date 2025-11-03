PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the crowd following a birdie putt on the second green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the crowd following a birdie putt on the second green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished tied for 50th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Conners at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5069-70-70-70-1
    2023T667-72-65-65-11
    2022T2867-71-67-68-7
    2021T870-69-62-70-13
    2020T2572-65-69-67-11

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3880.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.315-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.153-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1330.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.6830.784

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.388 (22nd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Conners sports a 0.315 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
    • Conners has accumulated 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, which ranks him 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Kevin Yu betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW