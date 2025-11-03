Corey Conners betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the crowd following a birdie putt on the second green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Corey Conners finished tied for 50th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Conners' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|2023
|T6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|2022
|T28
|67-71-67-68
|-7
|2021
|T8
|70-69-62-70
|-13
|2020
|T25
|72-65-69-67
|-11
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.388
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.315
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.153
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.133
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.683
|0.784
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.388 (22nd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Conners sports a 0.315 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, which ranks him 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
