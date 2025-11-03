Collin Morikawa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Collin Morikawa finished tied for 22nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Morikawa's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|2023
|T13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|2022
|T5
|67-69-66-67
|-11
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.777 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.492
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.765
|0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.052
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.313
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.892
|0.672
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa has sported a 0.765 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
- Morikawa has earned 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
