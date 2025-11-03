PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Collin Morikawa finished tied for 22nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2268-71-68-67-6
    2023T1365-70-67-68-10
    2022T567-69-66-67-11
    2021MC74-70+2
    2020MC71-72+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.777 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4920.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7650.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.0520.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.313-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.8920.672

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa has sported a 0.765 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    • Morikawa has earned 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

