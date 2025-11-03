PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk finished tied for 50th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Kirk's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5064-70-71-74-1
    2023T1671-67-67-66-9
    2022MC72-72+4
    2021T5672-68-68-71-5

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT968-67-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT566-65-67-68-14100.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1464-67-70-67-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 1.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1230.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3300.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1100.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.2830.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2801.239

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
    • Kirk has accumulated 682 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

