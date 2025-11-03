Chris Kirk betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Kirk plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chris Kirk finished tied for 50th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Kirk's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|2023
|T16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|T56
|72-68-68-71
|-5
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.123
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.330
|0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.110
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.283
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.280
|1.239
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
- Kirk has accumulated 682 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
