17H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Bud Cauley missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament in 2020, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving his performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Cauley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC71-72+1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1980.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4110.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0090.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.123-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7240.099

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.411 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 831 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.28% ranks 107th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

