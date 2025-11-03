Bud Cauley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Bud Cauley missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament in 2020, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving his performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Cauley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.198
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.411
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.009
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.123
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.724
|0.099
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.411 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 831 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.28% ranks 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.