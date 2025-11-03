PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States lines up a putt on the 3rd green on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 50th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Harman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5069-66-75-69-1
    2023T3171-68-67-68-6
    2022T366-66-69-67-12
    20217572-66-76-73+3
    2020T1167-66-73-64-14

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0230.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.047-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1330.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0640.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.221-0.082

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.047 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Harman delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 1,413 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

