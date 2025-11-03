Brian Harman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Brian Harman of the United States lines up a putt on the 3rd green on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)
Brian Harman finished tied for 50th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Harman's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|2023
|T31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|2022
|T3
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|2021
|75
|72-66-76-73
|+3
|2020
|T11
|67-66-73-64
|-14
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of one-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.023
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.047
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.133
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.064
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.221
|-0.082
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.047 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Harman delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Harman has earned 1,413 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.