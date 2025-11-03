PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of The United States hits his tee shot on the 9th hole on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin finished tied for 50th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5066-70-71-72-1
    2023T2469-66-68-70-7

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 7-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship264-66-70-70-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1066-67-68-67-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1267-72-69-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT966-69-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-69-65-1263
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-69-68-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1467-70-69-67-790
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1069-71-74-71+5165

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.1960.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4660.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.153-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4070.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Totalfifth1.2231.375

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.466 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
    • Griffin accumulated 2,275 FedExCup Regular Season points (sixth) and maintained an 13.33% Bogey Avoidance rate (11th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

