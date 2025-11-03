Ben Griffin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times and in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.