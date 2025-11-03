PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 12th at nine-under in last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-68-66-68-9

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.024-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5750.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.238-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2770.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6380.284

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.575 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.33% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points (45th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

