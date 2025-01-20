Zach Johnson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson enters play in San Diego seeking better results Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Johnson's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 27th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Johnson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 last season ranked 124th on TOUR, and his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranked 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson sported a -0.121 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 22nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 70th. He broke par 26.74% of the time (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|284.1
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|66.20%
|71.48%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.74%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.97%
|10.37%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson played 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Johnson's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished 19th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- Johnson collected 202 points last season, ranking 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.892 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Johnson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson put up his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.090. In that event, he finished 53rd.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.637, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.099
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.121
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.117
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.420
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.318
|0.979
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
