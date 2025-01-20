Zach Johnson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.892 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Johnson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson put up his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.090. In that event, he finished 53rd.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.637, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.