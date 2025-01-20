Chesson Hadley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
After he placed 25th in this tournament in 2024, Chesson Hadley has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Hadley has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Hadley last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 25th with a score of 6-under.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Hadley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|1/26/2022
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|1/28/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|1/23/2020
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|1/24/2019
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 53rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hadley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hadley is averaging -3.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 last season, which ranked 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranked 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadley had a -0.154 mark (131st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 45th last season, while he averaged 29.38 putts per round (144th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.0
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.43%
|75.49%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.75%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.90%
|12.42%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley teed off in 25 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 48%.
- Last season Hadley's best performance came when he shot 144-under and finished eighth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- Hadley compiled 227 points last season, which placed him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.062
|-1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.154
|-1.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.220
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.265
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.046
|-3.671
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.