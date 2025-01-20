PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    After he placed 25th in this tournament in 2024, Chesson Hadley has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego Jan. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Hadley has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Hadley last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 25th with a score of 6-under.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20242567-70-74-71-6
    1/26/2022MC69-79+4
    1/28/2021MC73-72+1
    1/23/2020MC74-72+2
    1/24/2019MC75-73+4

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hadley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hadley is averaging -3.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 last season, which ranked 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranked 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadley had a -0.154 mark (131st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 45th last season, while he averaged 29.38 putts per round (144th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56305.0311.5
    Greens in Regulation %6368.43%75.49%
    Putts Per Round14429.3830.0
    Par Breakers7724.75%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.90%12.42%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley teed off in 25 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 48%.
    • Last season Hadley's best performance came when he shot 144-under and finished eighth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • Hadley compiled 227 points last season, which placed him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.062-1.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.154-1.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.220-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2650.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.046-3.671

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5073-67-71-74-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5566-71-70-71-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6467-68-77-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3971-69-69-68-11--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.