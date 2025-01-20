Chesson Hadley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).