Alex Smalley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley enters play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after an 11th-place finish at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Smalley's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Smalley missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Smalley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|1/25/2023
|37
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|1/26/2022
|56
|73-62-76-73
|-4
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of 1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 5.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 (27th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.5 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.086, while he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.65%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, while he averaged 29.69 putts per round (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|307.5
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.65%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.15%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|10.80%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
- Last season Smalley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished fifth.
- Smalley collected 257 points last season, ranking 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.173 mark ranked second in the field.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 7.181. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.352
|1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.418
|1.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.351
|5.903
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.