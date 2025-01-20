Alex Smalley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Smalley has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.

Alex Smalley has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Smalley has an average of 1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.