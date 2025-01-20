PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley enters play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after an 11th-place finish at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Smalley's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In 2024, Smalley missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Smalley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-76+5
    1/25/20233771-73-71-74+1
    1/26/20225673-62-76-73-4

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has an average of 1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 5.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 (27th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.5 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.086, while he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.65%.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, while he averaged 29.69 putts per round (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38307.5305.9
    Greens in Regulation %1970.65%75.31%
    Putts Per Round16529.6929.7
    Par Breakers6925.15%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%10.80%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
    • Last season Smalley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 21-under and finished fifth.
    • Smalley collected 257 points last season, ranking 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.173 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 7.181. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3521.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.0861.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.1981.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.4181.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.3515.903

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-64-69-68-1149
    January 16-19The American Express1168-69-68-65-1870

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

