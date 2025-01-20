Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.671, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.