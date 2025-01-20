Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei prepares to play his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu looks for better results in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after he took sixth shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Yu has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 10-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Yu's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|1/25/2023
|44
|73-70-70-77
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging -0.596 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 2.568 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 last season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu sported a 0.319 mark (36th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 171st. He broke par 27.32% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.0
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.54%
|74.18%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.32%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.46%
|8.50%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
- Last season Yu's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 37-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 469 points last season, Yu finished 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.671, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.539
|3.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.319
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.336
|2.568
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.