Noah Goodwin betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Goodwin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Goodwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Noah Goodwin has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Goodwin is averaging -1.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.