Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, Tosti has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Tosti has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Alejandro Tosti has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting.