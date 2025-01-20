1H AGO
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti looks for a better result in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after he placed 43rd shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Tosti at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Tosti has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 43rd, posting a score of 3-under.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Tosti's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
Tosti's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tosti has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Tosti has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -0.566 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Tosti .
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 last season (11th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranked sixth, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranked 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tosti sported a -0.602 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti registered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.51, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 28.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.6
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.06%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.51
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.26%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|19.32%
|13.89%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 41.4%.
- Last season Tosti's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished second at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With 267 points last season, Tosti finished 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.906. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti delivered his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.204. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.547
|1.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.602
|-1.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.244
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.713
|-0.566
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.