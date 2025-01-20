Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Luke Clanton of the United States reacts after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Luke Clanton missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll be after better results Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Clanton's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Clanton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Luke Clanton has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clanton has an average of 2.315 in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.70%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's best finishes
- Clanton last season participated in eight tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Clanton's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 15-under and finished second in that event.
Clanton's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Clanton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.456 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Clanton posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.910. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clanton's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.085. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Clanton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.521), which ranked 21st in the field.
- Clanton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.315
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-65-72
|-14
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.