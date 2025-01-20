Willie Mack III betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Willie Mack III enters play Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Mack III has played the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Mack III's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/28/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Mack III's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Mack III has an average finish of 62nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Mack III has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Willie Mack III has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mack III is averaging 3.245 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mack III is averaging -4.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mack III's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.0
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|48.61%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|14.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mack III's best finishes
- Mack III, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Mack III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.471
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mack III's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-80
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mack III as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
