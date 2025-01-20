Willie Mack III betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five appearances, Mack III has an average finish of 62nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Mack III has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.

Willie Mack III has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mack III is averaging 3.245 Strokes Gained: Putting.