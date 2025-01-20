PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 coming off a 58th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Hoey missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoey's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC68-77+1

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Hoey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Richard Hoey has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging -2.726 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging -1.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 (ninth) last season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoey sported a 0.155 mark (83rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoey registered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 147th on TOUR, while he ranked 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He broke par 25.26% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25309.3305.8
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%74.17%
    Putts Per Round13229.3029.6
    Par Breakers6325.26%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.16%11.39%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times (63%).
    • Last season Hoey had his best performance at the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 33-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 393 points last season, Hoey ranked 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.879. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best performance last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5861.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1550.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.064-0.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.254-2.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.423-1.705

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-66-69-69-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-64-70-72-55
    January 16-19The American Express5865-63-74-76-105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

