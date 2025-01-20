Richard Hoey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Richard Hoey hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 coming off a 58th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Hoey missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Hoey's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|68-77
|+1
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Hoey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -2.726 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -1.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 (ninth) last season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoey sported a 0.155 mark (83rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoey registered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 147th on TOUR, while he ranked 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He broke par 25.26% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|309.3
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|74.17%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.30
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.26%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|11.39%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times (63%).
- Last season Hoey had his best performance at the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 33-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- With 393 points last season, Hoey ranked 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.879. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best performance last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.064
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|-2.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|-1.705
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.