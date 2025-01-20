Richard Hoey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.879. In that event, he finished 21st.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best performance last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).