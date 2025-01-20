Trevor Cone betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Trevor Cone will play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Cone has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Cone's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|MC
|71-76
|+3
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Cone has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Trevor Cone has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cone is averaging -3.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's best Strokes Gained performances
Cone's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
