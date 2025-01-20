Trevor Cone betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Cone has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Cone has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

Trevor Cone has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.