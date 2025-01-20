Danny Walker betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Danny Walker is a part of the field for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Walker's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Walker has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Danny Walker has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Walker is averaging -1.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's best Strokes Gained performances
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.