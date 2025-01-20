Danny Walker betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Walker has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Walker has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.

Danny Walker has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.