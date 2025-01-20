William Mouw betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Mouw has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Mouw has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, William Mouw has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.