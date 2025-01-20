William Mouw betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
William Mouw is a part of the field for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Mouw's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Mouw's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Mouw has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Mouw has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, William Mouw has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mouw is averaging -5.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-81-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
