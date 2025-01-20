PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    When he hits the links Jan. 22-25, Thomas Detry will try to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 20th at Torrey Pines (South).

    Latest odds for Detry at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Detry has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Detry last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 20th with a score of 7-under.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Detry's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20242066-68-73-74-7
    1/25/20233768-75-70-76+1

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Detry has finished in the top five once.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of 1.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season, which ranked 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranked 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 137th on TOUR with an average of -0.196 per round. Additionally, he ranked 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.35%.
    • On the greens, Detry registered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 10th on TOUR, while he ranked 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.07. He broke par 28.36% of the time (fifth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.3311.3
    Greens in Regulation %16663.35%66.67%
    Putts Per Round1128.0728.2
    Par Breakers528.36%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance16216.83%13.89%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Last season Detry took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
    • Last season Detry put up his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1202 points last season, Detry finished 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1201.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.196-1.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.226-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5321.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2310.157

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103
    January 2-5The Sentry567-65-65-71-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5367-68-71-68-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.