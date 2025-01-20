Thomas Detry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 28th in that event).