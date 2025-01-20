Thomas Detry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links Jan. 22-25, Thomas Detry will try to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 20th at Torrey Pines (South).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Detry has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Detry last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 20th with a score of 7-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Detry's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|1/25/2023
|37
|68-75-70-76
|+1
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Detry has finished in the top five once.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has an average of 1.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 last season, which ranked 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranked 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 137th on TOUR with an average of -0.196 per round. Additionally, he ranked 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.35%.
- On the greens, Detry registered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 10th on TOUR, while he ranked 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.07. He broke par 28.36% of the time (fifth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.3
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|63.35%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.07
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|5
|28.36%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.83%
|13.89%
Detry's best finishes
- Last season Detry took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
- Last season Detry put up his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1202 points last season, Detry finished 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.120
|1.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.196
|-1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.226
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.532
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.231
|0.157
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.