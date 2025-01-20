Will Zalatoris betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Will Zalatoris will play Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he finished 12th in The American Express, shooting 17-under at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Zalatoris' average finish has been seventh, and his average score 18-under, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Zalatoris finished 13th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Zalatoris' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|1/25/2023
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|1/26/2022
|2
|69-68-65-71
|-37
|1/28/2021
|7
|68-71-70-71
|-8
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging 1.208 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging 2.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th, while his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris had a 0.197 mark (67th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 132nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th. He broke par 21.13% of the time (173rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|65.32%
|75.83%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|173
|21.13%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.07%
|7.78%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Last season Zalatoris put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 14-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Zalatoris' 1019 points last season placed him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking third in the field at 4.599. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.060. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.677). That ranked in the field.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.197
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.127
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.181
|1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.016
|2.290
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|57
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.