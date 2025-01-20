Will Zalatoris betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking third in the field at 4.599. In that event, he finished fourth.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.060. He finished 41st in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.677). That ranked in the field.