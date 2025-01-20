Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar is set to compete at for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Del Solar's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Del Solar's recent performances
- In his last five events, Del Solar has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Del Solar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cristobal Del Solar has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Del Solar has an average of -1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar is averaging -6.746 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.102 (he finished 48th in that event).
- Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.407 mark ranked 46th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar delivered his best performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 0.525. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Del Solar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -2.438, which ranked him 57th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
- Del Solar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 48th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
Del Solar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|65-73-70-71
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-82-72
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.