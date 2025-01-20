Matteo Manassero betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Matteo Manassero hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 43rd-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Manassero's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Manassero's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Manassero has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Manassero has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Matteo Manassero has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Manassero is averaging -1.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Manassero is averaging -0.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.33%
|51.23%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.33%
|15.12%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's best finishes
- Manassero did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Manassero's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot 12-under and finished 15th in that event.
Manassero's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Manassero's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 56th in the field with a mark of -0.518. He finished 15th in that event.
- Manassero put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.830.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of -0.463.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Manassero posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.021, which was his best last season. That ranked 60th in the field.
- Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 15th in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.455
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.