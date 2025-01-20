Matteo Manassero betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Manassero's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 56th in the field with a mark of -0.518. He finished 15th in that event.

Manassero put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.830.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of -0.463.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Manassero posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.021, which was his best last season. That ranked 60th in the field.