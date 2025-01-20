Will Gordon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.919 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

Gordon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 2.198. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.053 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.933), which ranked 17th in the field.