Will Gordon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Will Gordon of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Will Gordon enters play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 66th-place finish at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Gordon has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Gordon last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Gordon's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|1/25/2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|1/28/2021
|42
|67-70-75-75
|-1
|1/23/2020
|21
|75-68-69-70
|-6
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gordon has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Gordon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Will Gordon has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging -1.168 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging -0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.2
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.39%
|77.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.37
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.56%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.72%
|9.72%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Gordon's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished 30th at The RSM Classic.
- Gordon placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.
Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.919 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Gordon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 2.198. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.053 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.933), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.464
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
