Nate Lashley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    When he hits the links Jan. 22-25, Nate Lashley will try to improve upon his last performance in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and placed third at Torrey Pines (South).

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lashley has an average finish of third, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 11-under.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Lashley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024373-67-70-67-11

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 1.251 in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season ranked 148th on TOUR, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.212.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 88th last season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranked 141st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157293.0296.9
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%77.41%
    Putts Per Round14129.3530.8
    Par Breakers12123.50%18.15%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.21%8.89%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Lashley had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished third with a score of 11-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 393 points last season, Lashley finished 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.816.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.2430.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2120.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.219-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0470.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2361.251

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-69-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-68-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.