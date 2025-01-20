Nate Lashley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lashley has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.