Nate Lashley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

When he hits the links Jan. 22-25, Nate Lashley will try to improve upon his last performance in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and placed third at Torrey Pines (South).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lashley has an average finish of third, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 11-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Lashley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 1.251 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season ranked 148th on TOUR, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.212.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 88th last season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranked 141st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|293.0
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|77.41%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.35
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.50%
|18.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.21%
|8.89%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Lashley had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished third with a score of 11-under (two shots back of the winner).
- With 393 points last season, Lashley finished 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.816.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.243
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.219
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.047
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.236
|1.251
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.