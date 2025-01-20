PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder will appear in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 43rd-place finish at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Ryder's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 7-under, over his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In 2024, Ryder failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Ryder's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC71-72-1
    1/25/2023464-68-72-75-9
    1/26/2022MC80-67+3
    1/28/20211071-69-69-72-7
    1/23/2020MC73-73+2
    1/24/20194369-69-72-73-5

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Ryder has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder is averaging 0.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 0.185 in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 last season, which ranked 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranked 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder sported a 0.263 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He broke par 25.78% of the time (42nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158292.8291.2
    Greens in Regulation %8267.85%70.99%
    Putts Per Round11229.1528.7
    Par Breakers4225.78%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.33%10.19%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
    • Last season Ryder's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
    • Ryder's 282 points last season placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 10.596, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.332-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2630.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.2270.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1270.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.4220.185

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2165-70-68-67-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4367-66-71-72-1210

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.