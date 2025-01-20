Sam Ryder betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Ryder has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five starts.

Ryder is averaging 0.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.