Sam Ryder betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder will appear in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 43rd-place finish at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Ryder's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 7-under, over his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Ryder failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Ryder's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|1/25/2023
|4
|64-68-72-75
|-9
|1/26/2022
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|1/28/2021
|10
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|1/23/2020
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|1/24/2019
|43
|69-69-72-73
|-5
Ryder's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Ryder has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder is averaging 0.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 0.185 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 last season, which ranked 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranked 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder sported a 0.263 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He broke par 25.78% of the time (42nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|292.8
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.85%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.33%
|10.19%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
- Last season Ryder's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
- Ryder's 282 points last season placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168 (he finished 16th in that event).
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 10.596, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.332
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.127
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.422
|0.185
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.