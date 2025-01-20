Eric Cole betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) after a 68th-place finish in The American Express, which was his most recent competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last two times Cole has entered the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2024, Cole missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Cole's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|1/25/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Cole's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Cole has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 1.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 2.476 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 (159th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 66th on TOUR with an average of 0.204 per round. Additionally, he ranked 174th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.67%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranked 12th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|62.67%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.12
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.30%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|8.61%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole last season took part in 34 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times (67.6%).
- Last season Cole's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
- With 948 points last season, Cole ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance last season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.361). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.346
|-0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.258
|1.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|2.476
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.