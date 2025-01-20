Eric Cole betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Cole has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 1.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.