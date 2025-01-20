PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) after a 68th-place finish in The American Express, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over the last two times Cole has entered the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2024, Cole missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Cole's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC74-74+4
    1/25/2023MC72-74+2

    Cole's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Cole has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has an average of 1.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 2.476 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 (159th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 66th on TOUR with an average of 0.204 per round. Additionally, he ranked 174th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.67%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranked 12th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2289.4
    Greens in Regulation %17462.67%72.78%
    Putts Per Round1228.1228.5
    Par Breakers9524.30%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%8.61%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole last season took part in 34 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times (67.6%).
    • Last season Cole's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 14-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • With 948 points last season, Cole ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance last season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.361). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.346-0.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2041.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.172-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2581.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2872.476

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.