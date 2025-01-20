Vincent Norrman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Vincent Norrman of Sweden plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Vincent Norrman looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Norrman's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Norrman finished 56th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Norrman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|1/25/2023
|44
|67-71-77-75
|+2
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Norrman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Norrman is averaging 0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.214 last season, which ranked 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 147th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.313, while he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.25%.
- On the greens, Norrman's -0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 184th last season, and his 30.84 putts-per-round average ranked 184th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.25%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|184
|30.84
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|184
|19.39%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.48%
|15.87%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman played 19 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Norrman's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished 29th at The American Express.
- Norrman's 43 points last season placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at 4.890.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485. He finished 59th in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.207, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 45th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.214
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.313
|1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.322
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-0.954
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.374
|0.187
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|71-65-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.