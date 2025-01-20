Vincent Norrman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at 4.890.

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485. He finished 59th in that event.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.207, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.