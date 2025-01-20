Vince Whaley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley will appear Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his last tournament he placed 64th in The American Express, shooting 9-under at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last four times Whaley has entered the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Whaley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|1/28/2021
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|1/23/2020
|MC
|68-76
|E
Whaley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Whaley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.620 (175th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.0 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Whaley sported a -0.337 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley registered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 25.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|306.0
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.77%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|10.28%
Whaley's best finishes
- Last season Whaley played 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Whaley had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Whaley compiled 285 points last season, which placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224.
- Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 21st in the field at 3.640. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.763). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.620
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.337
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.518
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.177
|0.296
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.