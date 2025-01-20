Vince Whaley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five appearances, Whaley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Over his last five events, Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.

Whaley has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.