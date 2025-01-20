PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Victor Perez will compete Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 34th in The American Express, shooting 13-under at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Perez has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Perez's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC71-73E

    Perez's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Victor Perez has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 1.193 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 2.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 last season, which ranked 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez ranked 39th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.305, while he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Perez registered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 70th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.1303.3
    Greens in Regulation %6168.52%56.67%
    Putts Per Round12929.2828.6
    Par Breakers14622.53%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%10.00%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Last season Perez participated in 23 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
    • Last season Perez put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 18-under and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Perez earned 654 points last season, which ranked him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.546 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.084-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3050.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.0330.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1261.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4822.151

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3369-71-66-67-7--
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-68-69-1318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.