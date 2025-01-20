Victor Perez betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.546 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that event, he finished 12th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.