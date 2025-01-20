Victor Perez betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Victor Perez will compete Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 34th in The American Express, shooting 13-under at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Perez has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Perez's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|71-73
|E
Perez's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Victor Perez has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 1.193 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 2.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 last season, which ranked 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez ranked 39th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.305, while he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Perez registered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 70th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.52%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|10.00%
Perez's best finishes
- Last season Perez participated in 23 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
- Last season Perez put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 18-under and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
- Perez earned 654 points last season, which ranked him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.546 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that event, he finished 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.084
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.305
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.126
|1.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.482
|2.151
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
