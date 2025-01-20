Troy Merritt betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Troy Merritt enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at Torrey Pines (South).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Merritt's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Merritt last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Merritt's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|1/28/2021
|72
|71-72-76-74
|+5
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Troy Merritt has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -3.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -3.207 in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|292.8
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|66.07%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|107
|24.02%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|15.77%
|18.52%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt teed off in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times (39.3%).
- Last season Merritt's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished ninth at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Merritt collected 213 points last season, placing 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.123
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.163
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.049
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.381
|-3.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.293
|-3.207
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-67-66-72
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.