2H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

    Troy Merritt enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at Torrey Pines (South).

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Merritt's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Merritt last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Merritt's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC70-77+3
    1/28/20217271-72-76-74+5

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Troy Merritt has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -3.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -3.207 in his past five tournaments.
    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158292.8294.0
    Greens in Regulation %12166.07%69.44%
    Putts Per Round11229.1531.7
    Par Breakers10724.02%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance14215.77%18.52%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt teed off in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times (39.3%).
    • Last season Merritt's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished ninth at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Merritt collected 213 points last season, placing 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1230.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.163-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0490.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.381-3.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.293-3.207

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-67-66-72-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.