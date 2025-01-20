Trey Mullinax betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Mullinax's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Mullinax finished 31st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Mullinax's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|31
|71-73-70-74
|E
|1/26/2022
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|1/23/2020
|78
|77-66-75-78
|+8
|1/24/2019
|25
|70-71-68-70
|-9
Mullinax's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Mullinax has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Trey Mullinax has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mullinax is averaging -0.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.26%
|74.60%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|8.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax played six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Mullinax's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished 18th at The American Express.
Mullinax's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mullinax produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.493. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Mullinax posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 31st in the field with a mark of 1.243.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax delivered his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 28th in the field at 0.978. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Mullinax delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.422), which ranked 36th in the field.
- Mullinax recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.243
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|68-71-67-66
|-16
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
